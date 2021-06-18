World's Possibly Third-Largest Diamond Discovered in Africa

A 1,098-carat diamond was unearthed in a Botswana mine on June 1, making it potentially the world's third-largest ever discovered, reported the BBC.

The massive gem was found in the Jwaneng mine in southern Botswana, which is considered the world's most valuable mine, per Bloomberg. The country is Africa's largest producer of diamonds, where the world's second-largest diamond was also discovered in 2015 — weighing just over 1,098 carats, said the BBC.

For Debswana, the mining company that owns the mine in which the diamond was found, this marks a major moment in its 50 years of operations, as it has never before unearthed such a large diamond.

"This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation," said Lynette Armstrong, Debswana Diamond Company's acting managing director, cited in the BBC.